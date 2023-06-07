Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.