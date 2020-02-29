NEWSTART Health Expo will be held Sunday, March 1st , 2020 between 11 am and 2 pm at the Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1400 N. Central Avenue, Umatilla.
NEWSTART Health Expo is a scientifically-based free community event designed to identify potential life-threatening diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease, as well as educate the community on improving their personal health, quality of life, longevity and also how to reduce medical bills. Visit educational stations that will demonstrate the benefits of good NEWSTART lifestyle choices.
AdventHealth Waterman will provide free screenings, including blood glucose, full lipid panel, blood pressure, body fat, pulse, height, weight, and body mass index (BMI). Lung strength will also be measured and participants will receive a personalized computer-generated health assessment with one-on-one consultation by a health professional.
Guests can also receive anti-stress massages and enjoy physician presentations on Diagnostic Imaging for Cancer by Roy Chang MD and Fabulous Fiber – it’s powerful health benefits by George Guthrie MD and author of Eat Plants - Feel Whole. Enjoy natural remedy demonstrations and many door prizes.
The EXPO will be followed by a Natural
Lifestyle Cooking seminar, a 7 part series of cooking classes beginning Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1:30 pm. To learn more call Rob 352-617-4636.