“Wash your hands. Don’t risk losing them.”
That’s a key message behind a new fireworks video from National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which reinforces the dangers of consumer fireworks. According to NFPA’s latest fireworks report, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 19,500 fires caused by fireworks in 2018, while U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 9,100 non-occupational fireworks related injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission data. For information about the dangers of consumer fireworks, along with safety tip sheets and a wealth of resources to help enjoy the holiday safely, visit www.nfpa.org/fireworks.
Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.