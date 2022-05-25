There’s such a warm natural chemistry between Oscar winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, as an aging Midwestern couple facing their mortality, that they’ll keep you grounded even when this peculiar eight-part sci-fi drama threatens to go off the rails. They’re Irene and Franklin York, who’ve been keeping a secret for many years, that their backyard shed leads to a portal to a remote, seemingly barren planet, which they observe from a sealed chamber.
“This is our riddle to solve,” Irene insists. But they’re not getting any younger, and before long, strange and sinister intruders will invade their cosmic peace.
As is often the case with streaming shows these days, I kept thinking this might have made a better movie than a laborious series.
Prime Video, 1 season, 8 episodes