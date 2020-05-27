Today's youth spend less time outside than any previous generation, depriving themselves of the emotional and physical benefits that come from having a bond with the natural world. Rather than “going green,” children are “going screen,” spending an average of 44 hours per week interacting with electronic media. This is a trend Wild Birds Unlimited is committed to reversing with its Pathways To Nature for Kids initiative.
Developed in partnership with National Audubon Society, Pathways To Nature for Kids gives children from across North America the opportunity to connect with their natural world.
Since 2007, Wild Birds Unlimited® has proudly teamed with the National Audubon Society to provide more than 1,650 children with scholarships to attend summer camps across the country. Wild Birds Unlimited scholarship eligibility is determined by each Audubon Center. For more information on details about general registration, camp programs and scholarships visit the Audubon website.
Birds vs. Humans
Compare your best to the best that birds have to offer in the following categories:
Birds have many special adaptations to help them live their lives. Some birds can fly long distances; some can dive deep into the ocean while others can run really fast.
1. WINGSPAN
A White Pelican has a wingspan of 8-9, a Bald Eagle has a wingspan of 6-7’!
• I have a wingspan* of ____feet ____inches.
*Stretch your arms as wide apart as possible and have someone measure distance between the tip of your longest finger on each hand
2. WINGBEATS
In 10 seconds, a hummingbird beats its wings 700 times!
• I can flap my wings (arms) _________ times in 10 seconds.
3. CONCENTRATION
An owl can stare for hours while hunting for prey!
• I can stare for _______minutes without blinking.
4. HOLDING BREATH
A cormorant dives deep in search of fish. It can hold its breath for about 15 minutes (900 seconds).
• I can hold my breath for _______seconds.
5. EATING
While incubating its egg, a male emperor penguins goes over 130 days without eating!
• I can go _______without eating.
6. WEIGHT
At over 40 pounds, the Trumpeter Swan is North America's heaviest bird! The Australian Ostrich weighs in at over 250 pounds!
• I weigh _______pounds.
7. HEIGHT
The Australian Ostrich is almost 9’ tall!
• I am _______tall.
