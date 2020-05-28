This past week, our youngest son drove cross country to Fort Collins, Colorado to attend college at Colorado State University. He’s there early to setup residency and kick his GI Bill into gear before school starts in the fall.
When he came home from serving overseas in the Navy at the end of February, I hoped he’d pick a college closer to home. Okay, I prayed for that, too. But Marek had this Colorado vision for a long while. This college has a History program he’s hitched his proverbial wagon to, and the mountains, atmosphere and town are all gorgeous perks.
You couldn’t talk the kid out of it.
Yes, admittedly, I tried. But only when he asked if I was having reservations. I told him my hesitation had a lot to do with how spontaneous he was. Seriously, this kid can make a decision on a dime. He can also undecide something so fast you’re left with clichéd whiplash.
Which, honestly, is a sign of great leaders.
My other reservation was the whole Covid-19 thing.
I’ll never forget him saying this: “Mom, don’t you think I’ve prayed about this? Don’t you think I’m following what God has put in my heart?”
That peace that surpasses all understanding that the Bible talks about? Yeah. That covered every inch of me. Instead of keeping him from his destiny, my husband and I switched gears and asked how we could help him fulfill it.
Our son didn’t let obstacles get in the way of his vision. Not Covid-19, not his parents’ reservations, not his finances. Nothing. He trusted God and now he’s there.
He’s actively fulfilling his dream.
Gotta, say, we are big time proud.
I love what Hebrews 12 1-2 says about running the race:
Therefore then, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses [who have borne testimony to the Truth], let us strip off and throw aside every encumbrance (unnecessary weight) and that sin which so readily (deftly and cleverly) clings to and entangles us, and let us run with patient endurance and steady and active persistence the appointed course of the race that is set before us, 2 Looking away [from all that will distract] to Jesus, Who is the Leader and the Source of our faith [giving the first incentive for our belief] and is also its Finisher [bringing it to maturity and perfection]. He, for the joy [of obtaining the prize] that was set before Him, endured the cross, despising and ignoring the shame, and is now seated at the right hand of the throne of God.
It’s like Marek cut out the pattern of the above scripture and applied it to his life. How can we do the same?
Today’s Practice
1. Become so acquainted with God and His Word that you know beyond a shadow of a doubt what He’s called you to do.
2. Fix the vision of your calling in your mind, so much that no one can talk you out of it. Even the most important people in your life.
3. Cut all distractions.
4. With patience and persistence, take the first step to accomplish this dream, and the next and the next.
5. Increase your faith by spending time with Jesus in the Word, actively worshiping, cultivating a relationship with God.
6. No matter the obstacle, remind yourself of God’s promise and provision for your life.