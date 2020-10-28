I am so happy to be going into the month of November and be surrounded with reminders to be thankful! It has been a year of challenges, fear, turmoil, indecisiveness and so much more for every one of us! Depending on where you are in life, those scenarios differed. A young child starting out in school must have had questions and fear of why the mask and what is the virus?
Many business owners have struggled to keep their doors opened and their staff employed. This year, the coronavirus affected many in one way or another. Perhaps you have anxiety about the upcoming election or the violence that is happening in some of our cities around the country.
Let’s take a break! Let us sit back and be grateful. Everyone has something to be thankful and grateful for. It is sometimes easier to focus on the negative, but in the month of November, there are reminders at every turn you take to be thankful and express gratitude. Place reminders all around you. Make yourself notes. Make a list of people you are grateful for and tell them! Do something nice for someone you do not know. Notice others who may need a helping hand and think if there is anything you can do to help. We can’t change the world, but maybe we can make a difference in our small corner of the world.
Our Well Being magazine that is inserted into this week’s newspaper has some amazing articles that tell stories of thankfulness and gratitude. They were written by some of our team members, residents and local medical providers. The cover features Melydia, our medical representative’s daughter. Read about her miracle. Talk about thankful! Another story sent in by a resident is a must read. What do you do when your son calls you to say goodbye with an hour left to live? This story has a happy ending. Talk about grateful!
As we close out this year, let’s start having some FUN! You will want to hang on to the 101 Ways to Have Fun in Lake County for a constant reference to do on your downtime. We are so lucky to live in Lake County with so many natural resources all around us.
Our communities are opening, and a lot of the festivities are back on. Our popular Winter Wonderland magazine will publish Dec. 9. This is a guide of events that happen December through May.
“The clock is running. Make the most of today. Time waits for no man. Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That’s why it is called a present.” Alice Morse Earle
Bring on the holidays! Bring on 2021.