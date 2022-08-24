Nominations are now being accepted for the Florida Bar’s annual pro bono service awards, which honor lawyers, law firms and associations that have contributed extraordinary pro bono service, as well as judges that have served the public as it relates to pro bono legal services.
The nomination forms are available on The Florida Bar’s website, https://www.floridabar.org/public/probono/serviceawards, and must be submitted by Oct. 7, no later than 5 p.m.
Pro bono publico means “for the public good,” and pro bono legal service is one way that attorneys do their part to help make their communities better.
Each year, Florida Bar members report donating millions of hours and dollars to help Floridians who cannot afford a lawyer with civil legal matters. During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Florida Bar members donated over 1.5 million hours and over 6.7 million dollars to legal aid organizations.
The 2023 pro bono service awards ceremony will be held at the Florida Supreme Court Jan. 26, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.
Nominations are available for several award categories.