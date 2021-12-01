The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is accepting nominations for the 2022 National Small Business Week Awards. The awards recognize achievements of SBA-assisted small businesses and the contributions they have made to their communities and the nation’s economy.
All nominations should be submitted electronically by 3 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2022. Awards will be presented in May 2022.
To nominate a small business owner in your area or download related forms, criteria and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw.
For more than 50 years, the SBA has celebrated National Small Business Week.
To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.