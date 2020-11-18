The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County is hosting a lecture by Cassandra Brown, president of Lake County Voices of Reason, on “What Makes Our Criminal Justice System So Unjust,” Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. Part of a Social Justice Online Lecture Series designed to explore the major social justice issues facing Lake County, the online program is free and open to the public. To participate via the internet or hear the lecture by phone, register through the Zoom link provided on the home page of www.lakecountyuu.net.
Latest e-Edition
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…