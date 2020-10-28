Alan Hays, Lake County Supervisor of Elections, recently announced polling place changes for the General Election scheduled Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Precinct 17 has been moved to Town of Astatula Community Center, 13251 Park Ave., Astatula. Voting will not take place at the community building next to City Hall.
Precinct 76 has been moved to Lakeview Terrace – Living Well Center, 201 Clubhouse Vista Rd., Altoona. Voting will not take place at Lakeview Terrace Community Building, Multipurpose Room.
Voters are required to vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day. Voters impacted by these precinct/polling location changes were mailed updated voter information cards denoting their new polling place location.
On Election Day, signage will be posted at the old polling locations directing voters to the new locations.
“We take it very seriously when considering updating Election Day precinct and polling locations. Our goal is for all eligible voters in Lake County to have a positive voting experience, whether they are voting by mail, at an Early Voting site or at their assigned precinct on Election Day,” Hays said.
Voters may choose to vote at any one of 12 early voting locations throughout Lake County through Oct. 31. Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website for the full list. Two locations were added this year: Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S. U.S. Hwy. 27 in Clermont, and Sorrento Early Voting Site (formerly the Sorrento Hardware Store), 24019 S.R. 46 in Sorrento.
For up-to-date voting information, voters are encouraged to visit the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website, www.LakeVotes.com, or call 352-343-9734.