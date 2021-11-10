The Cornerstone’s Kids program continues to expand its free virtual programs, with a new partnership with Clermont-based Painting with a Twist.
Activities are for children ages 5–17 who may be struggling with the loss of someone special or challenges with everyday life. Developed by Cornerstone Hospice children’s bereavement counselor Kristen Nardolillo, LCSW, the activities often incorporate music, art, games and more to help kids cope with their emotions in a safe and secure environment.
“We are especially excited to partner with Painting with a Twist in Clermont to offer virtual workshops where the kids can follow along while painting holiday-themed canvases of their own,” said Nardolillo. “The painting workshops are free, but space is limited and students must register at least a week in advance so the supplies can be shipped.”
Cornerstone’s Kids is open to students living in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties, as well as a few counties in Georgia. Some activities are specifically designed for children in Cornerstone’s children’s bereavement program.
The Painting with a Twist workshops are Fall Glimmer (all ages), Nov. 11; Jolly Reindeer (ages 5 – 11), Dec. 3; and Stealin’ Christmas (ages 12 – 17), Dec. 3.
Other Cornerstone’s Kids activities include a surprise activity for Children’s Grief Awareness Day, Nov 18, and a Nov. 19 dance party.
All events are held virtually and, unless noted otherwise, begin at 4:30 p.m. Families must register in advance.
Visit http://cornerstoneskids.org, email CornerstonesKids@cshospice.org or call 866-742-6655.