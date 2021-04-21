Some say medicine is an art and a science. For Alexander Ziesemer, MSN, AAPRN, FNP-C, it is a passion. He has worked the past 17 years at Advent Waterman, the past 10 of which have been in a combination of critical care nursing and palliative care. He has seen what people look like at their absolute worst. He has nurtured patients and families through some of their most difficult days. And from this experience, he has developed a passion for helping people avoid hospitalization and giving them the opportunity to live their best, most functional lives with as much quality as possible.
Ziesemer has joined forces with Dr. Scott Rodger, who has been in practice in Eustis for 30 years alongside an experienced team of technicians and nurses. Together they want to educate people about, treat and prevent illness. They want every person to thrive. They want their patients to be the captain of their own health care crew, with the primary care team as their navigators.
Primary care providers help guide you through various specialists and programs to keep you in the best shape through all possible chronic health conditions, and keep you from developing more issues. Establishing a good relationship with them now means having them in your corner for many years to come.
They are located at 2200 South Bay Street, Suite A, in Eustis. Call 352-483-1466