Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast friends with Mr. Micele, the principal. He lived in Bettendorf, Iowa for a brief time and made friends that profoundly shaped him and them. Cameron moved to Florida at the age of 15, where he went to Dr. Phillips High, Orlando, and was
a standout football player. Cameron had a passion for all sports and his all time favorite, Michael Jordan. Cameron, went on to own a Car detailing business and was a fast friend to anyone he would meet. Camerons later years were spent ﬁshing, playing pickup games of basketball and cruising Mount Dora on his bike. Camerons ﬁrst priority was always family. He would give anyone the shirt off his back (literally) and had a hat collection that was envied by all. Cam loved spending time with Justin and Devin, the little brothers he never had. He was always up for anything when these two came to town. Cameron is survived by his parents, Ronald Cruz and Susan Cruz, sister, Christy Rivera, brother in law, Dominic Rivera. Nieces, Aubrie Rivera and Cela Cruz, nephews, Dominic Rivera II and Kaizer Cruz. Grandmother, Lou Cruz, Along with many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bruce and Donna Jean Farrell and Grandfather, Samuel Cruz. In lieu of ﬂowers, Memorials can be sent to Christy Rivera,
1205 West 65th Street, #7705 Cleveland, OH 44102