John Tyler Bryan, 29, of Umatilla, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. Born in Leesburg, Florida, he was a lifelong resident of Umatilla, graduating from Umatilla High School class of 2012. He was a journeyman lineman for Service Electric. Tyler was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 222, the Vice-President of the BSC Hunting Club, as well as a member of Ducks Unlimited, Coastal Conservation and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Tyler was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Umatilla. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Bryan, Umatilla, FL; 5 year old son, Colson Bryan; 1 year old daughter, Skylar Reese Bryan; 6 month old, Crew Bryan; father, Rusty (Jennifer Evans) Bryan, Umatilla, FL; mother, Melanie (Robbie Caldwell) Bryan, Umatilla, FL; grandmother, Judy Bryan, Umatilla, FL; grandfather, Fletcher Powers, Umatilla, FL; in-laws, Bonnie Lee & Chris Pederson, Umatilla, FL; sister, Aimee (Tim) Bryan Conner, Umatilla, FL; half-brother, William Branton, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Miranda (Tyler) Pennington, Umatilla, FL; brother-in-law, Collin (Caroline) Pederson, Umatilla, FL; and other extended family & close friends. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Umatilla on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Umatilla Cemetery Annex, Umatilla. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 2:00 PM till 3:00 PM. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.

