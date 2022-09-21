Patricia L. Woodard, 93 of Eustis, Florida, passed away on August 8, 2022.
Vibrant, Caring, Energetic, Poised, Faithful, Witty, Stubborn, Competitive & Compassionate are all words that come to mind when describing Pat. A belated Christmas gift, she was born on December 26, 1928, to parents Ester & Raymond Heimann. Pat grew up in Loraine, OH with her 6 siblings. She was a loving mother to five children.
A faithful & devoted Christian, Pat was a longtime active member of St. Edwards Episcopal Church in Mt. Dora, FL. From singing hymns in the choir, to knitting baby blankets to Altar Guild, Pat enjoyed her time with her Church family. It was there she met & later married her late husband, Robert Woodard in September 1991. They enjoyed so many adventures together all over the world. From Fiji to Iceland, Jerusalem to New Zealand, to cruising down the Nile River in Egypt, it was always exciting to hear about their travels. They will now be joined again in their final chosen resting place, together, under the cross.
Patricia is survived by her loving sister, Virginia Gibson, William B. Heimann, brother. Son, Matthew Robinson, her Daughter, Christina Sherwood, her Son-in Law, Robert Sherwood, Grandson Bryce Sherwood, Son-In-Law Bill Woodard, Granddaughter Lauren Lovell & all of her extended Maine family who love & miss her dearly.
The family would like to thank the staff of Orchid Cove at Labelle, FL for the love, support & care of Patricia over the years.
A memorial service will be held at St. Edwards Episcopal Church, 460 N. Grandview Street Mount Dora, FL 32757 - Thursday, September 29th at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Edwards Episcopal Church, stedwardsepiscopal.com