SUZANNE MARY HOWARD, age 78 of Mount Dora, Florida passed away on May 22, 2022. Born on October 13, 1943 to Richard and Beatrice Howard in Columbus, Ohio. She was the wife of the late Randall Keith Stephens. Suzanne was a flight attendant with the National Airlines and met "Randy" a pilot. He was the love of her life and Randy also led her to the Lord! Suzanne later became a Social Worker.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Tuesday March 7, 2023 at 11:30 am followed by lunch at Lake Eustis Christian Church 315 East Orange Avenue, Eustis, Florida 32726.