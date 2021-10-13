Interested in learning about recreational trail development in Lake County? The community is invited to attend a public meeting for the Wekiva Trail Segment 5 (Mount Dora to Tavares) Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study, to be held Oct. 26 from 5:30–7 p.m.
According to a Lake County news release, “The purpose of this project is to identify the concept and location for a new trail to fill the gap between the planned Wekiva Trail (Segment-1 Mount Dora to Sorrento) and the existing Tav-Lee Trail (Tavares to Leesburg). The project has been a part of Lake County’s Trail Master Plan since 2005 with the intent to construct a non-motorized, multi-use trail between the cities of Tavares and Mount Dora.”
The public meeting is being held to give people opportunity to review and comment on alternative concepts being analyzed for the project.
Lake County, in coordination with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), is hosting the meeting at the Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N Baker Street in Mount Dora. Attendees will be asked to follow all safety and sanitation guidelines, as well as adhere to any local ordinances. Persons who are not feeling well should not attend the in-person meeting.
In addition to in-person attendance, the public can also attend virtually via phone or a Virtual Public Meeting (VPM) from a computer, tablet or mobile device.
To attend by phone, which is available for listening only, call 415-655-0052 and enter the passcode 181-245-808 when prompted. Callers may submit comments directly to the project manager.
To attend via VPM, registration is required. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with information regarding how to join the meeting online. Note that Internet Explorer cannot be used to register or attend this webinar. To register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1463319551436539659.
All meeting materials, including the presentation, will be available on the project website prior to the meeting.
For more information, questions or comments about the project, contact Lake County Project Manager George Gadiel, PE, Public Works Department, at 352-253-9092 or ggadiel@lakecountyfl.gov.