Eustis City Manager Ron Neibert recently resigned as part of a mutual agreement with the Eustis City Commission. The commission approved the separation agreement at their Sept. 23 meeting.
The commission then appointed Bill Howe, human resources director, as acting city manager through Oct. 151, with further discussion regarding selection of a new city manager added to the commission’s Oct. 7 meeting agenda.
The separation agreement includes a severance of 20 weeks’ pay, accrued sick/vacation leave and insurance. The total cost of the agreement is approximately $125,400.00, according to the city.
Neibert was with the city for 6.5 years.
Mayor Michael Holland, on behalf the Eustis City Commission, wished Neibert well in his future endeavors and said, “We want to thank Ron for his dedication and years of service to the City.”
In addition to Holland, commission members include Eustis Vice Mayor Emily Lee and commissioners Karen LeHeup-Smith, Willie Hawkins and Nan Cobb.
Visit www.eustis.org/Government.