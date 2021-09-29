Minecraft, pumpkins, glitter and paint night are all part of the October lineup of planned for area youth and teens participating in Cornerstone’s Kids, a free virtual program for children ages 6–17.
Students living in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties are invited to sign up for the program, which combines crafts, games, music, movies, yoga and more in a way that helps kids cope with their emotions, whether due to challenges with day-to-day life or the loss of a loved one.
Activities are led by Cornerstone Hospice children’s bereavement counselor Kristen Nardolillo, LCSW, who developed Cornerstone’s Kids bereavement program for students who may be struggling due to grief or challenges posed by the pandemic.
All events are held virtually and, unless noted otherwise, begin at 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 – Minecraft Night – Students will build relationships while watching out for endermen while they traverse the online Minecraft world as they take turns playing this popular game-based learning platform.
Oct. 13 – Kids will paint on canvas following step-by-step instructions.
Oct. 14 – Students will get a jump on decorating by making Gratitude Pumpkins. Participants should register at least seven days in advance, so materials can be shipped.
Oct. 21 – Students will make their own snow globes with a clear plastic jar, glitter, water and glue. They’ll be taken through an exercise to help deal with their feelings when something stressful or upsetting happens.
Oct. 29 – Cornerstone’s Kids will celebrate Halloween with a costume dance party. Participants will be able to dress up and dance to popular and holiday-themed music.
Registration is required. Instructions for logging into the events, which are held via Zoom video conferencing, are provided upon registration.
Participants in the Oct. 13 and Oct. 21 programs should sign up at least seven days in advance, so materials can be mailed.
Visit http://cornerstoneskids.org, email CornerstonesKids@cshospice.org or call 866-742-6655.