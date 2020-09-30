SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Sumter, Marion and Lake counties, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. Here’s a sampling of programs scheduled for October:
• Oct. 6: Website Planning 101. Learn how to prepare to build a new website by setting website goals, determining its key functionality and planning content.
• Oct. 14: Sell Online This Holiday Season with E-Commerce Tools. In this Google Livestream event presented by Google experts, learn how to sell online to customers as they kick off their holiday shopping.
• Oct. 26: Social Selling. Learn how to create the best combination of email and social media marketing for your business.
Free, confidential business mentoring is also available. Request mentoring and additional information on SCORE Mid-Florida at https://midflorida.score.org. Business mentors are needed, too. Do you have strong business experience? Are you ready to give back to your community?
Learn more at https://midflorida.score.org/volunteer.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).