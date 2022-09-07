Did you see the official results for the Aug. 23 primary elections?
The Lake County Supervisor of Elections office has the results for the county posted at https://www.lakevotes.gov.
The site also has information posted regarding voters: As of Aug. 29, records show there are 76,256 Democrat voters, 119,623 Republican voters, 73,106 voters with no part affiliation and 4,350 other registered voters.
A post-election audit for the primary took place Aug. 31, and the public was invited to observe.
“The contributions, support, and dedication of the Canvassing Board members throughout the process is noteworthy and greatly appreciated,” Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said. “We thank every voter who participated in this election and the 800-plus election workers for their efforts in assisting voters in exercising their right to vote.”
Elections season is not over yet, of course. The general election will be Nov. 8. Early voting will begin Oct. 24.
For more information, visit the Elections office at 1898 E. Burleigh Boulevard in Tavares or call 352-343-9734.