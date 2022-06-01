According to Social Security Administration data, Olivia and Liam were America’s most popular baby names in 2021.
Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row, and Olivia has topped the list for three years. Once again, during this unprecedented time, parents chose to stick with familiar names. Out of both Top 10 lists combined, only one name changed, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. The name Theodore joins the Top 10 list for the first time – welcome to the club, “Teddy!”
BoysGirls
1. Liam1. Olivia
2. Noah2. Emma
3. Oliver3. Charlotte
4. Elijah4. Amelia
5. James5. Ava
6. William6. Sophia
7. Benjamin7. Isabella
8. Lucas8. Mia
9. Henry9. Evelyn
10. Theodore10. Harper
The SSA also tracks baby naming trends. These are the top five fastest rising boys and girls names in 2021:
BoysGirls
1. Amiri1. Raya
2. Eliam2. Wrenley
3. Colter3. Angelique
4. Ozzy4. Vida
5. Loyal5. Emberlynn
For all of the top baby names of 2021, and to see where your name ranks, go to Social Security’s website, www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames.