April 26 was a big day for sev-eral young eastern indigo snakes hatched and raised at the Lake County-based Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation.
OCIC is the only place active-ly breeding captive eastern indigo snakes for restoration in their for-mer habitats – and last week, 26 two-year-old snakes were released into the wilds of northern Florida.
Where’s their new home? The Nature Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve, where each snake was released in front of a gopher tortoise burrow, where it could retreat and get familiar with its new, pen-free world.
Acceptable restoration habitat must have a certain number of ac-tive tortoise burrows, because they provide the snakes a comfortable, climate-controlled sanctuary with another nonaggressive species, according to Nick Clark, OCIC supervisor.
Located in the Apalachicola Bay region along the Apalachicola River, the 6,295-acre nature preserve in Liberty County is the only site in Florida currently designated for indigo reintroduction.
The native, non-venomous apex predator once had a healthy population in Florida, but today the species is feder-ally designated as threatened. Its main threat is habitat destruction, fragmentation and degradation.
After hatching at OCIC in 2020, the 15 male and 11 female indigo snakes were raised there for a year before being relocated to the Welaka National Fish Hatchery, located in Putnam County, for an additional year of growth and maturity.
The goal is releasing the young snakes when they reach about three feet in length and are big enough to avoid predators such as eagles, owls and hawks, Clark said.
The 26 released snakes have been implanted with tags by the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ veterinary staff, and some field cameras have been installed at the mouths of several gopher tortoise burrows to allow for monitoring of the animals.
“The entire OCIC team is honored to be a part of the reintroduction efforts of this iconic top predator. The scientific name for the eastern indigo snake, Dry-marchon couperi, roughly translates into ‘Emperor of the forest,’” said Dr. James Bogan, OCIC director. “It brings us great joy (and a bit of pride) to see the captive breeding program’s offspring be released into the wild, where they can reclaim their position as emperor of the longleaf pine ecosystem.”
With these 26, a total of 107 indigos have been released on the property since the program began. Next year’s snake release should be in spring 2023. Check out the OCIC Facebook page for more information.