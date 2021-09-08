cop on a ticycle

Tavares Police Detective Paul Harvey enjoyed kicking back with the awesome kids at Tavares Elementary School for a few days last week. “Usually, he spends his time shut behind office doors at the department, but we saw him doing wheelies and drifting around some corners today at Tavares Elementary School, helping out filling in as the School Resource Officer,” said Tavares public communications director Mark J. O’Keefe.

