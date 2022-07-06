ORLANDO, Fla. - There are 475 corporations in Florida with more than $50 million in annual revenue – 20% of the state’s ultra-wealthy corporations – that paid no state corporate income tax (CIT) in 2020, according to a new Florida Policy Institute (FPI) analysis of Department of Revenue data.
Further, nearly 20% of those corporations making over $250 million paid no CIT.
The data was obtained via a public records request initially sent to the DOR from state Rep. Angie Nixon on May 5, 2022.
“The pandemic was well underway during tax year 2020, yet we had hundreds of ultra-wealthy companies in our state paying nothing in corporate income taxes while Floridians were struggling to maintain their livelihood,” said Sadaf Knight, CEO of FPI. “Florida’s tax code is in dire need of an overhaul.”
Additionally, a 2018 state law – one lawmakers extended through Dec. 31, 2021 – that created an automatic downward adjustment to the CIT rate and provided for refunds when net collections exceeded forecasts benefited less than 1% of corporations in the state, according to the analysis.
In order to ensure that corporations are paying what they owe, FPI recommends requiring corporations to report their total domestic profits, including all their subsidiaries, to determine how much of that profit is attributable to Florida-based operations – otherwise known as “combined reporting.” The think tank notes that the measure would generate $500 million annually in new revenue for Florida, which could then be invested in areas like affordable health care, public schools and workforce development.
“We urge state lawmakers to consider enacting combined reporting requirements during the next legislative session,” added Knight.
Florida Policy Institute is an independent, nonpartisan and nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing state policies and budgets that improve the economic mobility and quality of life for all Floridians.