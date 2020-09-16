To help those struggling with hunger during this pandemic year, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is asking the community to help “Stock the Shelves” during September, in honor of Hunger Action Month.
The organization is accustomed to providing tens of millions of meals each year in the fight against hunger, but this year, the need for donations is greater than ever due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent national survey conducted by Feeding America estimates that one in six Central Floridians may struggle with hunger this year – an anticipated 49 percent increase.
Second Harvest is making it easy to get involved by featuring at-home and socially distanced activities, such as:
• Donate 30 non-perishable food items representing each day of the month
• Host a virtual food drive or FUNdraiser
• Donate $30 for 30 days of hunger
• Donate your Buy One, Get One (BOGO) deals after shopping
• Sign up to volunteer
Second Harvest encourages participants to share how they’re helping “Stock the Shelves” on social media by using the hashtag #StockTheShelves.
“Now, more than ever, the community should come together to help those in need stock their shelves,” said Dave Krepcho, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. “With every donation we receive, we are able to help our network of more than 550 feeding partners serve 66,000 people each day across six counties. Every canned good, every volunteer and every awareness effort makes a difference.”
To learn more about the “Stock the Shelves” campaign, Hunger Action Month and other ways to get involved with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.