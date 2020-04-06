The coronavirus pandemic is having a negative impact on blood donations across the country, according to OneBlood, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood. To maintain the critical blood supply local hospitals need, OneBlood encourages everyone to continue donating as able.
At this time, the Big Red Bus continues to set up at various locations in the county. Because the schedule shifts as circumstances change, people interested in donating should visit OneBlood.org, click Donate Now, and search by zip code. To minimize your wait time, you can schedule an appointment at one of the locations listed or the Clermont branch, located at 1200 Oakley Seaver Drive.
All lifesaving donors will receive a $20 e-gift card as a thank-you gift, along with a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. IDs are required. Donors must be at least 16 years old, and 16-year-old donors need parental permission to participate.