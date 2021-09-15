Did you know Tavares Public Library offers several ongoing programs for all ages? Check out these great options.
Reader of the Pack is a long-standing partnership with the PAWS therapy dogs that offers children opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading fluency in a safe, nonjudgmental environment while having fun reading to trained therapy dogs. The recommended age for participation is 7 to 12 years, although all ages are welcome. The program is available the second Tuesday every month, 4–5 p.m.
Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Elders, or SHINE, assistance is available the second and fourth Thursday every month from 10 a.m.–noon. Trained volunteers meet with participants one on one to answer Medicare and other health insurance questions for elders. Assistance is on a first come, first served basis.
Cops Got Game, offered the second Monday of the month, 3:30–5:30 p.m., gives children ages 5–12 a chance to meet and play some games with a Tavares police officer. For additional information, email Valerie Madden, youth services coordinator, at vmadden@tavares.org.
Every Wednesday from 3–5 p.m., children receive a Lego plate to build the sample theme of the day at Brick It Up. The theme changes on a monthly basis, and participants are welcome to build their own creations. Playing with Legos strengthens mathematical, creativity, communication, and fine motor skills.
For more information, call the library at 352-742-6204 or follow the Tavares Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.
The Tavares Public Library is located at 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares.