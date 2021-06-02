“Beautiful Lake County: Reducing our carbon footprint” is the subject of a free, online panel discussion on June 13 at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker Dr. Brittany Sellers is assistant director of sustainability and resilience in the Orlando Green Works Office, where she is advancing and supporting policies and programs designed to meet the city’s sustainability and climate goals, as well as creating its first resilience plan. In this presentation, she will explain how Orlando is reducing its carbon footprint and how counties can do the same.
Sellers received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Flagler College and earned a master’s degree and Ph.D. in human factors psychology from the University of Central Florida, where her research focused on influencing sustainable behaviors through a combined approach of motivation and design.
This program is the final offering in a three-part series regarding the protection of Lake County’s environment. It is hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County. To participate via the internet or hear the presentation by phone, register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYqceCuqDIsHdf0p6wgECXpot4LvpOWMu2E or through the Zoom link provided at www.lakecountyuu.net.