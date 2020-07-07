At a national virtual meeting presented by the Community Oncology Alliance, Lucio Gordan, MD, Florida Cancer Specialists Research & Institute president, will lead an educational session on operational and economic issues relating to cancer treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He will also include a discussion of challenges in patient care and some projections for the future, as diagnostic procedures and surgeries resume. Scheduled for July 15, the one-day virtual Community Oncology Advocacy Summit conference will focus on patient advocacy and the impact of COVID-19 on cancer care.
“Information technology plays a significant role in cancer treatment today,” said Gordan. “Through cancer informatics, local and national surveys, and predictive analytics, we can collect and analyze data from practices and patients who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
These data provide insights that will help guide providers in developing protocols and tackling some of the crucial questions related to access to care and clinical matters. With rapid response to collected data, we can meet patient needs, as well as support practice operations in the future as this pandemic evolves.”
The Summit will feature the latest updates on key issues impacting cancer care in America today. It is free and open to healthcare professionals, patients, survivors, caregivers, advocacy groups and others. To register, visit events.CommunityOncology.org/AdvocacySummit.