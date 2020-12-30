gardening

Interested in gaining knowledge that will help you successfully grow vegetables in your back yard?

Check out the upcoming online series offered by University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. Every Tuesdays, 6–7:30 p.m., UF/IFAS will present a topic designed for beginning and intermediate gardeners.

Learn how to successfully grow your own food while protecting the environment. Tips will be provided for growing in ground, raised beds, and containers.

Jan. 12:Success Begins with Soil Preparation

Jan. 19: Fertilizer Options and Irrigation

Jan. 26: Solanaceous Crops: Tomatoes, Eggplants & Peppers

Feb. 2:Cucurbits: Cucumbers, Squashes, Pumpkins, Watermelons

Feb. 9: Cool Season Crops: Collards, Cabbage, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Lettuce

Feb. 16: Growing Herbs, Beans, & Okra

Feb. 23: Below Ground Vegetables: Onions, Carrots, Beets, Sweet Potato

Mar. 2: Insects of Vegetables & Their Control

Mar. 9: Diseases of Vegetables & Their Control

Mar. 16:Preserving Your Harvest

Register for one or more of the free sessions, which will be presented via Zoom, at https://tinyurl.com/y2r9ylcg.