Mid-Florida SCORE, part of a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has many upcoming online programs lined up. The programs are designed to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
Here’s a sample of the free webinars.
July 7, How Do I Start a Home-Based Business in Florida
July 9, Tax Boot Camp for Small Business Owners
July 12, Understand Email Analytics
July 13, Financial Series Part 1 – Introduction to Bookkeeping for Small Business
July 14, Sell Online with Google’s E-Commerce Tools
July 14, Where Can I Find Financing for My Small Business?
July 14, Content Marketing: Moving Your Prospects & Customers Through Your Sales Funnel
July 16, Should I Own a Small Business?
July 19, Get Started with QuickBooks (QB01)
July 19, The Business Plan – What Is It and Why DO I Need One?
July 20, Planning Your Website for Online Success
July 20, How to leverage your personality to sell more? Part 3
July 20, Marketing Your Business
July 21, Building Your Financial Plan
July 21, Is Crowdfunding Right for My Business?
July 25, Accepting Cryptocurrency as a Payment Option
July 26, How to Write Effective Marketing Emails for Any Situation
July 26, How to Manage Your Business with KPIs
July 26, Building Your Business Plan
July 27, Branding or Marketing? How to use both to solidify trust & customer loyalty
July 28, Funding Your Business
July 30, Starting Your New Business
in addition, July 20, the in-person program, Perfect Your Elevator Pitch will be presented in Spanish in Ocala, $15.
Register for these events and see more workshops at https://midflorida.score.org.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).