Mid-Florida SCORE, part of a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has many upcoming online programs lined up. The programs are designed to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.

Here’s a sample of the free webinars.

July 7, How Do I Start a Home-Based Business in Florida

July 9, Tax Boot Camp for Small Business Owners

July 12, Understand Email Analytics

July 13, Financial Series Part 1 – Introduction to Bookkeeping for Small Business

July 14, Sell Online with Google’s E-Commerce Tools

July 14, Where Can I Find Financing for My Small Business?

July 14, Content Marketing: Moving Your Prospects & Customers Through Your Sales Funnel

July 16, Should I Own a Small Business?

July 19, Get Started with QuickBooks (QB01)

July 19, The Business Plan – What Is It and Why DO I Need One?

July 20, Planning Your Website for Online Success

July 20, How to leverage your personality to sell more? Part 3

July 20, Marketing Your Business

July 21, Building Your Financial Plan

July 21, Is Crowdfunding Right for My Business?

July 25, Accepting Cryptocurrency as a Payment Option

July 26, How to Write Effective Marketing Emails for Any Situation

July 26, How to Manage Your Business with KPIs

July 26, Building Your Business Plan

July 27, Branding or Marketing? How to use both to solidify trust & customer loyalty

July 28, Funding Your Business

July 30, Starting Your New Business

in addition, July 20, the in-person program, Perfect Your Elevator Pitch will be presented in Spanish in Ocala, $15.

Register for these events and see more workshops at https://midflorida.score.org.

SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

