Mid-Florida SCORE, part of a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has many upcoming online programs lined up. The programs are designed to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts.
Here’s a sample of the free webinars.
Introduction to Google Analytics, June 22, 10 a.m., will be hosted by Pamela Starr, a professional trainer for Grow with Google.
Generational Marketing – Reach & Acquire 4 Generations of Customer, June 22, 5:30 p.m., will feature insights from Maureen Edwards, founder of 8 Simple Steps, an advisory firm dedicated to preparing small business owners how to have a sustainable business.
Using Reference Solutions to Grow Your Business, June 23 at 5:30 p.m., will be led by Data Axle representative Bill Carlson.
Social Selling - How Business is Done Today, June 28 at 7 p.m., will be led by Ken Countess, Constant Contact’s top trainer.
Creating Content that Connects, June 29 at 7 p.m., will be led by Molly Hughes, a retired news anchor who will share her expertise and walk attendees through a technique she uses to keep the digital content ideas flowing.
Register for these events and see more workshops at https://midflorida.score.org.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).