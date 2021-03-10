March 13, join the Lake County Water Authority at Wolf Branch Sink Preserve in Mount Dora to explore a site not typically open to the public. The 154-acre preserve is famous for its seasonal waterfall and active sinkhole. It is not open to the public on a regular basis due to its environmental sensitivity.
This unique self-guided hike will have staff on hand 9 am.–1 p.m. to highlight interesting features of the site.
The preserve is located at the east end of Robie Avenue, east of Highway 441 and south of State Road 46. You can visit with staff at the “waterfall” and then hike at your leisure. Be sure to have hiking shoes, water, bug spray and a camera.
Reservations are not required.
For more information, visit www.lcwa.org or call 352-324-6141, ext. 0.