Operation Aware, a program designed to help individuals with special needs who might not be capable of providing valuable information about themselves in an emergency, was launched in Tavares in 2021. The Tavares Police Department program now has expanded with Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Dora Police Department.
Sponsored by several law enforcement agencies throughout Lake County, Operation Aware provides wearable technology that can give law enforcement and other first responders information about the wearer. It’s offered at no cost to Lake County residents.
The wristbands have a unique number and QR code for each individual that the public can scan, which will direct them to call 9-1-1. Only law enforcement officers will have access to private details. In addition to having QR codes, the wristbands have NFC tags, which one can scan their phone over the bracelet and be directed to notify law enforcement.
The police department began the program partly in response to the growing number of police calls for service involving missing residents with autism/IDD, Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to a Tavares news release.
The wristband is intended to accomplish two things: assist law enforcement officers in interactions with individuals who may require a different response, since many of these individuals are non-verbal; and help reunite them with family when they wander from caregivers’ supervision.
“The untold stories of families with aging parents or developmentally disabled children cope daily with the very real fear that those family members may wander from caregivers’ supervision, sometimes with tragic results,” the release said. “The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 60% of seniors with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia will wander; of those, up to half will suffer serious injury or death if not found within 24 hours. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in 54 children have autism spectrum disorder and that more than half, or about 60%, were reported to wander. The specter of missing individuals exacts a significant toll on families, communities and public resources.”
To participate, visit www.Tavares.org/oa or email OA@Tavares.org.