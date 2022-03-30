Through April 1, the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is hosting an event to help those with suspended driver licenses, those nearing a suspension, or persons in past-due collections, save money on select delinquent fines and fees.
Dubbed “Operation Green Light,” the annual event is hosted by clerks’ offices throughout the state.
“Our goal is to help customers get their driver’s license reinstated, or avoid being suspended, by offering incentives for paying in full, reducing the cost of the fees owed, or establishing a payment plan,” said Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Gary Cooney.
The program will accommodate payments online after a customer has coordinated payment terms with a payment clerk. To begin the process, email GreenLight@LakeCountyClerk.org. Those wishing to pay in person can do so at the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., First Floor, East Wing, Tavares.
In most instances, those who pay their obligations in full, or establish a monthly payment plan by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1 will be able to have their driver’s license reinstated and save some money.
For more information, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/GreenLight or call 352-253-6025.