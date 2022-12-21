This Christmas, the Lake County Animal Shelter is helping Santa Claus with its Operation Santa Paws adoption event, which offers a swirl of holiday magic by delivering furry friends to homes on Christmas Eve.
To participate, residents must adopt an eligible pet Dec. 18–23. There is no extra charge for this special delivery. Space is limited.
Additionally, the shelter is offering “pawtificates,” gift certificates for pet adoptions at the Lake County Animal Shelter. Pawtificates can be purchased for $10 for two cats or $20 for a dog. Pet adoptions include vaccinations, microchip, personalized identification tag, spay or neuter procedures, and a lifetime of love. Pawtificates do not expire and make great gifts for those considering pet adoption who may need a little more time to decide.
The shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, noon–6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon–5 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and holidays, including Christmas Day, and will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. To find out more about the Lake County Animal Shelter, visit 12280 County Road 448, Tavares, or call 352-343-9688. For the most up-to-date information and photos of adoptable animals, follow the shelter on Facebook or visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/animal-services.