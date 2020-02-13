A recent story on the nightly news caught the attention of one of the members of the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. The story was about a 104 year old World War II Marine asking for Valentine’s Day Cards.
The story touched the hearts of the members, who collected and sent cards to him for “Operation Valentine”.
Major Bill White currently lives in California. He proudly served 30 years active duty as a United States Marine. He is also a purple heart recipient who survived Iwo Jima. Major White enjoys scrapbooking and this year he asked for Valentine’s Day cards. He said, “I will save every one of them…it will be a personal part of my history.”
“We don’t always think about our veterans who risk their lives so we have our freedom” said B. J. Hauserman. “To do this little thing for this American hero is an honor. It’s just an honor to celebrate him.”
Chaplain Evelyn True said, “God’s blessings on this wonderful person who will receive these cards.”
Anyone interested in being a part of Major White’s history, may send a card to the address below. For more information on the Daughters of the American Revolution, please contact http://www.ocklawahadar.com/.
Operation Valentine
ATTN: Hold for Maj. Bill White, USMC (Ret.)
The Oaks at Inglewood
6725 Inglewood Ave.
Stockton, CA 95207