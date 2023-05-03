Reader H. had this to say about the legislation being pushed by Gov. DeSantis that would make it easier to sue someone for defamation.
“I wanted to address the proposed legislation exposing people to frivolous lawsuits for expressing political opinions. I cannot even believe we are discussing such a proposal. From what I have read on the matter, this law flies in the face of the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. I doubt it would survive a court challenge. But I don’t want our state to venture down that path a single step.
“Overall, I like Gov. DeSantis. I agree with him on many issues, and I appreciate the stand he took against those who sought to restrict our freedoms during the pandemic, often in spite of the science. Gov. DeSantis has repeatedly mentioned that Florida is a “Free State.” This proposed law runs counter to that reputation. It is a gross restriction of the freedom of the press and the freedom of speech.
“I agree that the vast majority of mainstream media no longer reports the news. They spin it. They publish editorials disguised and misnamed as news, and in many instances, they actually ‘create’ the news, stirring the pot with sensationalism. This issue infects both sides of the political spectrum. The left has most networks and cable news agencies doing their bidding, while the right has Fox and Epoch Times and some others cherry-picking details that fit their narrative.
“I long for the good ol’ days of Walter Cronkite reporting the facts and allowing us to arrive at our own conclusions. (Cronkite was a liberal, but you would not have known it from his broadcasts.)
“I agree with you on of your previous points regarding the old requirement that news outlets provide equal time for both viewpoints. I miss those days as well. I don’t know why that requirement was repealed or allowed to lapse. It led to more factual, balanced reporting.
“Should this legislation pass, I have little doubt it will be abused. It will restrict dialogue and open discussion of issues. It will further polarize our society, embedding distrust of anyone with a contrary opinion. It will backfire on the so-called conservatives who pushed it through, exposing conservative bloggers and podcasters and talk radio hosts to legal action as much, if not more so, than mainstream media. It is a bad idea from beginning to end.
“I love the story of how actor Dick Powell, a conservative Republican, used to engage in heated debates with one of his friends and colleagues, a liberal Democrat. Finally, Powell’s friend exclaimed in exasperation, ‘Okay, I give in! You’re right’ Powell quipped to a bystander, ‘Oh, no, just watch: One of these days he’ll get elected President.’ The friend was Ronald Reagan. Friendly debates among friends, relatives and co-workers are rare enough today. This piece of legislation could kill them off entirely. Thank you for your time.” H.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.