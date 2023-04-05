Reader J. writes, “David, you are truly a man who is in need of wisdom, we need the smartest, best qualified people for all jobs. Qualifications should never be skin color or sexual identity. You talk like the fools in San Francisco.
“You want to be under that surgeon or on that plane that has a diversity person in control who only qualified for the job because of their color or sexual preference! Wise up, you talk like a fool, I am surprised you lasted this long on the paper, all you do is copy others talking points.” J.
Thanks J. You sound frustrated. If you are frustrated by far-left liberals saying things like, “Check your privilege, old white man. You only succeeded in life because you were gifted your race and sex at birth,” then I understand your frustration.
People who speak like that are making a terrible mistake in judgment.
Would you tell a spouse, “Hey fatso, come do the dishes?” No, that would not achieve a good outcome. Denying that many old, white men worked hard to accomplish what they have achieved in life is just a foolish, insulting way to begin the conversation.
J., perhaps you are frustrated with universities like Michigan, which has 163 people in their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office. Twice as many people as they have in their history department. The Ohio State University has 94 people in their DEI office.
The first thing you see on The Ohio State English department website is “Welcome to Ohio State English – we stand in solidarity with all those protesting white supremacy….” You then can click on three different buttons in the following order: Racial Justice Now, Undergraduate courses, Graduate programs. Many university DEI programs seem a bit excessive to me, too.
But J., America is full of bigotry. We must admit that fat people are discriminated against in favor of skinnier people. One study found that 15 extra pounds meant $1,600 less in annual income.
We must admit that short people are discriminated against in favor of tall people. One study found that an extra inch is worth $800 more yearly.
We must admit that men are favored over women. Women make 82% of men’s wages. Even in the same job, women make less than men by several percentage points.
And yes, people of color are still discriminated against. The question should be, how do we work together to reduce discrimination of all types?
I had a high school classmate – Jesse. He’s now a specialist doctor with a high-powered foot repair practice. All his patients come from referrals from other doctors. Yet, new patients will come in, say to the front desk, “Is he the doctor?” When the clerk says yes, new patients just walk out. Jesse is Black.
One time a patient came in and said to Jesse, “I am dumping the doctor who referred me to you. That doctor said to me, “Before you go, you need to know Jesse is Black.’” Jesse laughed and told her it was fine, “the only reason that your doctor was telling people ahead of time I am Black was so many of her patients came back to her and said, ‘You didn’t tell me Jesse was Black.’”
America’s unique strength is its diversity, inclusion and the spirit of equal opportunity for all. Understanding that we are all bigoted in some fashion is the first step to thinking about the best paths forward to achieve the American ideal.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.