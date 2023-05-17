Book Review: “The Sun Is Late and So Is the Farmer” by Philip C. Stead, illustrated by Erin E. Stead
Book reviewer: April Mazak, technical services specialist, Tavares Public Library
Publisher: Neal Porter Books, November, 2022
Ages: 5-6
A mule, a milk cow and a miniature horse worry that the sun is late. On the advice of a barn owl, they decided to travel to the edge of the world with rooster, to convince the sun to rise.
The animals bravely travel further than they have ever gone, pondering about dreams and breakfast.
This is a whimsical book with lovely illustrations. It’s by the creators of “A Sick Day for Amos McGee,” winner of the Caldecott Medal.
