Dear Karen,
After weighing the options, my husband and I agreed that the best solution for my mother’s care needs would be for her to move in with us. They are quite compatible and we have plenty of room.
We hadn’t planned a strategy for the energy, time and care that was required for an aging parent with early-stage dementia. But more importantly, we weren’t prepared for the strain this new living arrangement would put on our marriage. I’ll be the first to admit that there doesn’t seem to be enough time in the day to give my best to both of them. Can you shed any light on this subject?
Dear Reader,
Maintaining marital bliss has been a difficult task since Adam and Eve, but as you pointed out in your question, when a duet becomes a trio, there are many unforeseen circumstances that will arise while facing this new and overwhelming 24/7 schedule.
I thought I would be great caregiver when my mother moved in with us during COVID. However, we jumped into our new life without an advance and intentional plan.
One day while my husband read the newspaper, I was in the kitchen crying because he wasn’t helping me. I finally screamed with exasperation, “Why don’t you help me?” He calmly said, “Honey, just ask me whenever you need help and I will.”
This was a game changer for me, knowing I had a tag-team partner who was just a call away. He also agreed to take on specific responsibilities that freed up my time.
Arrange for someone to come and help for a few hours, keep your love alive by using this relief time for planned togetherness. If you can’t get away, plan a special time now and then after your loved one goes to bed. Leaving short love notes or giving heartfelt hugs can provide a needed boost for refreshment and renewal. Encouragement and appreciation can be a gigantic boost for weary caregivers and their spouses.
When things get overwhelming, openly discuss problems and solutions with your spouse. Listening is imperative, so plan to come to the table with two ears and one mouth.
Lastly, although your schedules will require limited involvement, neither of you should totally give up on relationships or things that give you purpose. Cover the responsibilities for each other and block times out on the calendar so that each of you can have quality “me” time. Care for the caregiver is imperative. The best thing you can do for your loved one and each other is to stay healthy.
Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, "Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss."