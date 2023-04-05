My husband was just diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. A great deal of our social life revolves around eating out, breakfast after church, lunch after golf and dinner with friends and family. Should we try to continue these dining activities or will this be too difficult and confusing?
You mentioned that your husband was recently diagnosed. In the early stages of dementia these outings are perfectly fine. Continue your dining activities if both of you are comfortable and enjoy doing them. Limiting how often you go may make things more manageable. Consider the following things as well:
Choose a time of day when your person is most alert.
Seat your person with their back away from the kitchen or busy areas.
Limit the number of guests. Restaurants are often crowded or noisy at the times large groups want to gather after church or golf.
Choose restaurants that are familiar to your loved one and where the menu suits their taste.
Limit menu choices or talk about a choice that you know is something they like.
As eating skills decline and standard restaurant tableware presents a difficulty for your person, bring your own utensils or order finger foods.
Bring cups that are easy to handle and ask the wait staff to assist you with any other specific requirements that will make dining relaxed and comfortable.
Carry a dignity bib, one that looks like a shirt and is for adults, not children.
Ask for seating near the restroom and bring along items that might be needed for dressing, hygiene or toileting issues.
Wheelchair outings are another option. These allow less chance of your loved one becoming overtired from waiting in lines and walking. These activities may include:
• Art exhibits • Interactive museums
• Outdoor theatre • Garden walks
• Wooded Hiking trails with macadam pavements
Depending on your person’s stage, it may be a useful idea to have business cards printed that can be given to others when you are in an awkward situation or when you need assistance. These might be given to wait staff, flight attendants, ushers, or people near you standing in lines or sitting in restaurants.
Whatever activities you choose, they should always be age and ability appropriate and something your loved one enjoys doing.
