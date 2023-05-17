Dear Karen,
I have been practicing making special everyday moments with my grandfather, as you suggested in your book. I know you also mentioned Grand Moments. Would you please share more about what they are and some suggestions on how to plan them. My grandfather’s 90th birthday is coming up in October and I would like to do something exciting and memorable.
Dear Reader,
Grandparents are an excellent resource when it comes to wisdom and love. They are living history books and can share a lifetime of stories, successes and challenges. It is refreshing to find a young reader that enjoys spending quality time with their aging grandfather. Sadly, in our culture, many young adults are missing out on a wealth of examples about life, hard work and family from past generations.
To answer your question, I will start with a definition from Webster’s dictionary: “Grand is applied to that which makes a strong impression because of its greatness, dignity or splendor.”
To create a Grand Moment, one must consider their loved one’s past and present and most of all their dreams and wishes. These moments usually require advance planning, so allow time for details. It is imperative to be sure the event is age and ability appropriate and one that will truly bring joy. So, focus your plan on things that your loved one enjoys, and let go of what you think should be enjoyed and remembered.
Here are some suggestions of Grand Moments, several might be a perfect choice for your grandfather’s birthday.
Host a big theme dinner with family and friends. For example, if one always wanted to go to Italy, your loved might enjoy a travel theme with decorations, music and Italian food.
Arrange for a weekend reunion visit with a long-lost friend or relative.
Intentionally revive beautiful long-term memories by having a “This Is Your Life” party. Have people from the past highlight your loved one’s life by sending cards, photos/videos, or surprise phone calls and visits.
Create a PowerPoint or scrapbook presentation of inventions, trends and trivia during each decade of their life and include photos of what they were doing during these times, such as birth, graduation, careers, marriage or having a family.
Whatever you choose, remember, you have the ability to make dreams come true exclusively for him.
Sending my birthday wishes to your grandfather. I would be honored if you shared memories of his Grand Moment with me.
