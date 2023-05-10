Many of our readers rely on Medicare and Social Security for their retirement. Both are going bankrupt.
Brian Riedl from the Manhattan Institute gave the following testimony to Congress in 2020 about the tenuous future of our Social Security and Medicare:
“Over the next 30 years, the Social Security and Medicare systems are projected by the Congressional Budget Office to run a $103 trillion cash shortfall (including interest costs on the shortfall),” Riedl said. “Over the next 30 years, the rest of the Federal budget (not including Social Security and Medicare) is projected to run a $23 trillion surplus.”
If Riedl’s projection is true, what can be done to fix the shortfall?
From this analysis, it is clear. The primary cause of future federal government deficits will be Medicare and Social Security. Why haven’t the Democrats and Republicans in Washington, D.C., fixed this obvious and massive problem? Seventy-five percent of Americans are against raising the Social Security age from 67 to 70. Seventy percent are against raising the Medicare age from 65 to 70. Sixty-seven percent of us are against increasing the tax rate for the average person to help fund Social Security or Medicare.
Your elected officials know there is a big problem, but they also know we are against most of the ways to fix the problem. Our politicians stick their heads in the sand, hoping they will be retired before Medicare and Social Security go bankrupt.
Here’s how to start fixing the deficit problem.
Require the federal government to follow Generally Accepted Accounting Practices. Our elected officials in Washington, D.C., don’t follow GAAP because it allows them to use Medicare and Social Security to cook the books. If a publicly traded company cooked the books like our elected officials in Washington, D.C., do, they would go to jail for fraud.
Generally Accepted Accounting Practices requires every normally run government, local and state, to set up different financial statements for different parts of the government. This separate accounting allows voters better transparency into how a government operates. In local government, which follows GAAP, there are separate funds for the Sheriff, for the Supervisor of Elections, for the water utility, for the regular county operations and so on.
We should require the federal government to follow Generally Accepted Accounting Practices just like local and state governments do. Medicare and Social Security should be pulled out of the overall federal budget and be presented separately.
Our politicians do not separate out Social Security or Medicare because they can more easily deceive you by leaving them in. Since its inception, Social Security has generally run surpluses.
This means the “surpluses” of us saving money for future Social Security could be combined with the large deficits of the regular budget. Presto, our country’s deficit spending looked much smaller.
Many of us remember the fiscal miracle of President Bill Clinton inheriting a budget deficit of $290 billion a year and, by the end of his time in office, creating budget surpluses. Yes, in 1999, we had a federal government surplus of $126 billion, but that counted $134 billion of Social Security savings put into the Social Security trust fund for later use. Without counting retirement plan savings, our country ran a multi-billion-dollar deficit.
See why our politicians do not follow generally accepted accounting practices? They can use accounting sleights of hand to fool us as to how irresponsible they are.
We can help fix our national deficit by requiring the federal government to follow generally accepted accounting principles so our elected officials can’t hide their financial irresponsibility. Separate the operating fund from special purpose funds such as Medicare and Social Security. Make Democrats and Republicans more accountable to us, the citizens.
Only then can we have a clear transparent discussion about deficits, Social Security and Medicare, and the right solutions to fix both.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.