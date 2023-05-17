Defeat feels like your heart’s collapsing in on itself. It’s far more acute than failure. We can learn from failure, pick ourselves up and take another lunge at a goal. I’m talking about giving up and benching ourselves in the final stretch.
What precedes defeat? I can tell y’all with complete confidence because I wrestled with disempowerment this week. What comes before the fall is questions like, “What’s the use?” and “What am I doing wrong, God?” What accompanies defeat is the sense that everything you do to provide for your family is fruitless.
Because of our family’s tragedy, things aren’t lining up as I hoped. God reminded me that I’m still grieving, have a ton on my plate I didn’t possess prior, and that He’s still God. Thankfully, providing isn’t all on me. My husband and son bring home the bacon, so no one’s starving.
I know this and yet found myself in defeat’s shadow, feeling like I had nothing to offer. But that feeling doesn’t align with what Jesus says in the Word. No way does Jesus want me to give up, He wants me to stay united with Him so I can fulfill what He’s placed in my heart.
John 15:5-8 “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. If you do not remain in me, you are like a branch that is thrown away and withers; such branches are picked up, thrown into the fire and burned. If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you. This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.”
Even though I see only a pinch of progress professionally, I’m putting in the effort, the sweat equity and my heart. God’s honoring my actions by working behind the scenes, and I have to remind myself of this truth.
Hebrews 11:1 “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
Today is my birthday, and my wonderful sister has blessed me by taking our grandbaby for the day. There will be no birthday cake. I’m fasting and praying because I can’t afford for defeat to become my mindset. It’s far too costly, so I press forward, dwelling in Jesus, gaining insight that it won’t always be this way. In the process, I glorify my heavenly Father.
What I sow, I will reap.
