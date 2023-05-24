When God brings relationships full circle, it’s a beautiful blessing full of textures of grace, love and joy. I experienced this kind of beauty with my birth daughter, Allie, on May 7 when I officiated her wedding in upstate New York.
The backdrop of mountains and wildflowers didn’t hold a candle to the overwhelming bliss she and her Aussie groom shared. Our new son-in-law Joey and Allie created a family with our granddaughter Annie, and we couldn’t be more happy for them.
Allie’s parents – whom I hand-picked from a list of potential parents many moons ago – graciously welcomed us and ensured we were included in all the festivities. My heart will always be so grateful to them for raising the most beautiful woman – inside and out –and sharing her with me.
To top it off, Allie graduated with a nursing degree on Nurse’s Day after years of poring over her studies and long hours of clinicals. I’m so stinking proud of my girl who’s dedicated her life to nurturing others.
This family needed a win.
