Sitting across the table from Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz, I was struck by how often he smiled. Smiled while we talked about the challenges of finding workforce housing. Smiled while we talked about transportation issues and where to find the money to fund all this growth in new Floridians. Smiled while talking about the future of the great city of Lakeland.
My experience is that elected officials who smile a lot, even while talking about difficult issues, are people who ran for office because they believe public service is a privilege. They are not a gift to the public. The public made a gift to them by voting to allow them to serve. Mayor Bill Mutz feels like one of those elected officials who believe in the concept of public service.
Or maybe Mayor Mutz is smiling because he has 31 grandchildren. There’s nothing that can happen during the day that affects the joy of having 31 grandchildren.
There is a concept called servant leadership. The idea is that by focusing on serving, you earn the respect of those you serve, and they naturally look to you for leadership. While the mayor might strive to serve everyone in Lakeland, it is impossible to please everyone in Lakeland.
One person’s idea for a potential workforce housing project becomes another person’s nightmare project envisioning a crime-infested neighborhood. One person’s idea for widening the roads, installing sidewalks and changing traffic patterns becomes another person’s view that you are ruining our quaint neighborhood at the behest of developers.
While it is certainly possible for a public servant like Mayor Mutz of Lakeland to wish to be a public servant understanding their job is to serve everyone, almost no day goes by without an arrow of indignation being aimed his way. Smiling is a tremendous asset for a public servant to disarm the arrows of indignation.
One of the major issues facing not just the city of Lakeland, but all cities and counties in central Florida is what we will do about our roads. It is OK to brag that we are the fastest-growing state in the nation, but where is the money coming from to build or expand our roads?
As gasoline cars become more efficient, they use fewer gallons of gasoline for each trip which means there are fewer taxes available to fund road improvements. As electric cars become more prevalent, they pay no taxes at the pump. Where will the money come to pay for the needed improvements in our roads?
The easy answer is “tell the government just to borrow the money.” While that can be done, generally, the bond market strongly prefers to see a dedicated revenue source that is guaranteed to pay the principal and interest as it comes due.
The need for a dedicated revenue source to make the bond investors happy means a tax like a half-cent additional sales tax will be needed. Not all of Mayor Bill Mutz’s constituents will be happy if the city advocates, in partnership with the county, for an additional half-cent sales tax to fund required roads.
My bet is that through it all, he will likely be smiling. A servant’s heart – and 31 grandchildren – will do that to you.
What do you think? Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.