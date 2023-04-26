It doesn’t take a special degree to understand that students who are not mentally or emotionally well have a tougher time learning. Many times, students who struggle in this area have more absences, so they miss out on important instruction, and when they are in school, they may be distracted and less engaged. This is one of the reasons why we have provided mental and emotional health support personnel at every school, dedicated professionals who provide services through schoolwide programs and specially designed programs for students at risk.
But sometimes, the best person to provide needed support for a struggling student is one of his or her peers. That’s where the “You’re Not Alone” Student Ambassador program comes in. The peer ambassador program is designed to equip middle and high school students with the resiliency skills they may need to help them overcome hardships and assist their peers in doing the same. Building strong and supportive relationships among students is a powerful way to teach empathy, perseverance, problem solving, self-awareness and self-management, all skills necessary to help someone cope with any challenges they may be facing. Peers can also help by connecting a student in crisis to a trusted adult who can provide them the resources they may need beyond the peer support.
The program creates student ambassadors who are taught how to identify the warning signs of bullying, substance abuse and suicide. They are also trained on how to help other students manage stress, depression or anxiety. Peer ambassadors serve as a resource to help connect a student in crisis with a mental health liaison, school administrator or other adults who can help.
They also share resources with peers at events and school activities in an effort to create healthy behavior and support wellness.
In Lake County, the program started at Lake Minneola in 2019. Today, it has expanded to all of our high schools and middle schools.
At some schools, students have adopted a Fun Friday during lunch time where music is played and games are provided. The goal is to allow students time to relax and relieve stress. At other schools, monthly informational sessions are held on topics such as “Gratitude and Kindness” and “Knowing Your Strengths.” At all schools, students, teachers and administrators work together to create an environment where students can find the support and encouragement they need. When that happens, they can open themselves up to great instruction and the numerous learning opportunities that await them!
